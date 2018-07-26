SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will face two Australian teams, two American teams and one Canadian team this preseason, the team announced Thursday.

The Jazz will host the Perth Wildcats on Sept. 29, Toronto Raptors on Oct. 2 and Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 5 before traveling to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 7 and Sacramento Kings on Oct. 11.

It will be the first meeting for the Jazz vs. Perth and Adelaide. The Jazz defeated the Sydney Kings 108-83 in 2017, the first time teams from the National Basketball League played NBA teams. With two Australian players on the Jazz roster — Joe Ingles and Dante Exum — Aussie basketball fans already have a keen interest in the team.

While the Wildcats, Raptors and 36ers are unusual additions to the Jazz's preseason schedule (this is just the fourth time the Jazz and Raptors have met for an exhibition) the Blazers are not. This will be the 34th time Portland and Utah have faced each other in the preseason.