WEST JORDAN — A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing into a boulder at a high rate of speed early Thursday.

Suwipya Silas, 21, who was originally from Yuba, Arizona, but recently moved to Utah to take a job at Salt Lake City International Airport, died from injuries he sustained just after midnight.

A Sandy police officer spotted Silas make an illegal U-turn and attempted to pull him over, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. But as soon as he turned on his overhead lights, Silas sped off, he said. The officer did not chase him.

Silas turned onto Winchester Street and drove away, Holt said. Winchester dead ends near 1300 West. But for an unknown reason, Silas drove through a red light at the intersection and straight into several large boulders that are in front of town homes, Holt said.

"(Witnesses) said he just came through, didn't even stop at the red light and hit the boulder at a high rate of speed," he said.

Silas, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He is believed to have been killed on impact, Holt said. Investigators have no idea why Silas didn't turn or stop.

"That's the mystery. The car was searched, and officers did not locate anything suspicious. There's no drug paraphernalia, there's no alcohol-related stuff there. Nothing," he said. "And there were no obvious signs of impairment."

An autopsy will determine whether there were any substances in Silas at the time of the crash. Silas does not have family in Utah and had only been in the state a short time, Holt said.