Utah State football announced kickoff times for six of its games during the 2018 season, including five of its home games.

Utah State’s first two home games of the season both kick off at 6 p.m. MT, as the Aggies will host New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Sept. 13. USU begins Mountain West play the following weekend as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a game that will be televised nationally on one of the ESPN networks. A start time and television provider for that game will be announced in mid-September.

Utah State’s three remaining Mountain West home games all have 2 p.m. starts as it hosts UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13; New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27; and San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Furthermore, Utah State’s road game at Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 17, begins at noon.

Broadcast outlet information for the six games listed will be announced in the coming weeks.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 48 letterwinners from last year's Arizona Bowl team, opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network and begin at 5 p.m.