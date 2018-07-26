Forty-one BYU track and field athletes received All-Academic honors when the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association released its 2018 track and field academic awards Thursday morning.

The men’s team had 21 athletes receive individual honors with the women’s team adding 20 more recipients. Both the women’s and men’s teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic teams after each finished the outdoor season with cumulative GPAs of 3.27 and 3.20, respectively.

To be nominated for USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and meet specific performance-based criteria for either the indoor or outdoor season. For indoor, the athlete must finish ranked in the top 96 in an individual event or be ranked in the top 48 on a relay team. For outdoor, the athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships, including the preliminary rounds.

BYU men’s All-Academic individuals: Abraham Alvarado, Clark Brown, Daniel Carney, Dallin Farnsworth, Talem Franco, Jacob Heslington, Jefferson Jarvis, Conner Mantz, Garrett Marsing, Brian Matthews, Brayden McLelland, Scott Mecham, Michael Ottesen, Matt Owens, Porter Reddish, Max Scheible, Clayson Shumway, Connor Weaver, Colten Yardley and Clayton Young

BYU women’s All-Academic individuals: Marissa Appiah, Laura Bluth, Maddie Cannon, Payge Cuthbertson, Alyssa Dalton, Madelyn Dickson, Emma Gee, Sierra Hansen, Olivia Hoj, Kate Hunter, Nicole Lord, Elise Machen-Romney, Brenna Porter, Lauren Rawlinson, Ashton Riner, Kristi Rush-Briggs, Claire Seymour, Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, Siale Vaitohi-Teaupa and Ashleigh Warner