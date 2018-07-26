SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 26.

Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at LoveLoud

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the LoveLoud music festival Saturday, joining a list of major musical speakers and acts set to hit the stage, according to the Deseret News.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday that additional performers for the event will include Julianne Hough, Tegan Quin and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Those guests will join Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Mike Shinoda, among others, for the event, now in its second year.

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds launched the event to “ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support our LGBTQ+ communities,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Voter turnout climbed for Utah primary

Voter turnout jumped for this year’s primary election compared to 2016, according to the Deseret News.

Utah’s numbers jumped from 24 percent in 2016 to 29 percent this year. Republicans jumped from 38 percent two years ago to 51 percent this year.

But that might be a hard trend to match in November.

"Generally, we don't see as high of a turnout during a midterm year as we would a presidential year so we don't get really caught up in trying to compare one to the other," state elections director Justin Lee said.

Salt Lake City mayor discusses Ensign Peak fire

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said the recent Ensign Peak fire should serve as a reminder for residents to be cautious, according to the Deseret News.

She and Fire Chief Karl Lieb said Wednesday that residents need to be as cautious as ever.

"You can see the devastation," Biskupski said. "Just being here and smelling the fire, it's unnerving to know — to stand right here and know how close this was."

The fire caused precautionary evacuations for 40 homes before firefighters arrived on scene.

FCC scrubs deal, Trump goes off

President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter Wednesday after the Federal Communications Commission made a decision that will likely scrub the merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media, the Deseret News reported.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune," Trump tweeted. "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

The $3.9 billion mega-merger would have allowed Sinclair to acquire Tribune’s 42 news stations, including KSTU Fox 13.

Sinclair already owns CBS-affiliate KUTV Ch. 2.

