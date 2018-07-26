Training camp has kicked off for the New Orleans Saints, and for former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, the next stage in vying for the team’s backup quarterback spot is in motion.

Hill is in competition with veteran NFL quarterback Tom Savage — who had regular-season playing experience in Houston — to back up All-Pro QB Drew Brees, while rookie J.T. Barrett will also be hoping to grab some reps.

NOLA.com’s Josh Katzenstein broke down the top five Saints position battles in 2018 training camp, and plenty of room was reserved for the backup QB competition.

“Hill’s performance will surely be among the most discussed topics at camp this summer, but this competition will likely be decided in the preseason games. Hill could also make the team as a third quarterback because of his special teams skill, too,” Katzenstein wrote.

Last season, New Orleans kept three quarterbacks on its regular-season roster after Hill joined the team off waivers, including Brees and backup Chase Daniel, who's now with the Chicago Bears. In the back half of the year, Hill earned snaps on special teams as a gunner.

Utes high in Pac-12 power rankings

Utah was predicted to finish second in the Pac-12 South Division behind USC in the media poll that came out Wednesday, but USA Today’s Paul Myerberg has the Utes even higher.

Around the same time the media poll was unveiled, Myerberg released his Pac-12 power rankings, and the Utes are third, trailing only Washington and Stanford and one spot ahead of the Trojans.

“Here’s a sleeper pick to take home the South,” Myerberg wrote. “There’s a line of thought that pegs Utah as the team to beat not in 2018 but a year down the road, when a young roster adds another year of experience. But the division is so unsettled that the Utes may have the best chance of reaching the conference title game. As always, Kyle Whittingham will have Utah ready to go come September.”

Utah wasn’t as high in the ESPN power rankings that were also published Wednesday, but as KSL’s Josh Furlong shares, they did climb the rankings during the day. (Of note, the article explains an editing error led to Utah’s initially low ranking.)

ESPN has since changed its power rankings to include Utah at No. 6. Was ranked 8th about an hour ago.https://t.co/KQbAqmEYbX — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) July 25, 2018

“Utah’s top two receivers are gone, but its returning offensive linemen have 54 career starts and the defense should be back to its usual stingy ways with six starters back,” wrote ESPN’s Edward Aschoff, who has the Utes No. 6 in the league power rankings.

And finally …

BYU football’s recruiting Twitter account shared a video of former Cougar running back Jamaal Williams, now with the Green Bay Packers, telling why he chose to play in Provo as a recruiting pitch for young athletes looking at BYU.