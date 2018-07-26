Note: Clearfield finished with a 5-5 overall record in 2017 and was fifth in Region 1 with a 2-4 record. It did not qualify for the 5A playoffs.

Clearfield’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats)

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Falcons 2017 campaign was one filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The team started the year lights out, racing to a 4-1 record thanks to victories over the likes of Hunter, Cottonwood, Davis and Layton.

Those four wins were more than the Falcons had mustered in any of the previous four seasons — including all three of their seasons under head coach Andre Dyson — and had the team firmly believing that it could secure a berth in the 6A playoffs.

What happened afterward, however, was all too familiar.

The Falcons unraveled and lost three games in row, including four of their last six, to finish fifth in Region 1 and outside of the postseason yet again.

“We started making the same mistakes week in and week out. That is kind of what happened last year,” said Dyson. “We started the season well and everyone was happy, we were 4-1. Then we kind of stayed there. We didn’t climb that mountain.”

Disappointment aside, the 5-5 campaign was a marked improvement over the recent past and showed glimmers of meaningful change.

“I think the attitude is starting to change around here,” said Dyson. “I think people want to win now and they kind of believe they can win. We still aren’t there yet, but I think the program is getting better. I think the kids can feel it getting better. Now it is just about how to get it there.”

There, of course, is the playoffs, and subsequent region and state championships, goals that each and every program in the state aspire to.

Clearfield is no different — those lofty goals will always be a focus — but Dyson wants more from his team.

“Besides the obvious goals of region and state championship, I want to see us improve as the year goes on,” Dyson said. “I don’t want to see us making the same mistakes week in and week out. I want to see that at the end of the year we have a chance to go to the playoffs. I want to see that we are in the region hunt. I want us to know we are going to win. When we line up against Hunter, I don’t want that to be the same team when we go against Bountiful. That is the ultimate goal.”

Improvement will need to be a constant for the Falcons this season — they are going to be young and inexperienced.

“We have a unique situation,” Dyson said. “We only have 15 seniors, so we don’t have a lot of experience coming back. We probably have one of our better, if not the best, sophomore groups that we’ve had since I’ve been here, though.

I think the attitude is starting to change around here. Head coach Andre Dyson

“As far as numbers, size and attitude they’re great. It’s gonna be one of these years where we might be super young, a little bit by necessity, but also because the kids have a different mentality. We won’t hesitate to play the young guys.”

The Falcons aren’t just light on seniors, they are light on Friday night game experience. To combat that, Dyson has turned up the figurative heat.

“We’ve been working on competing and competing with confidence. I felt like last year we competed, but as we got closer to the end of the season and we had a chance at making the playoffs, we didn’t compete with confidence,” said Dyson.

“That is a big thing. We have been doing a lot of camps that we haven’t done in the past, a lot more scrimmages, just to get used to playing against other teams and getting that experience early. That’ll help us in the long run. We have been doing a lot more competitive drills on the field and in practice. Everything is about competing, competing, competing. We’ve put pressure on them so when they get in the game it is a lot easier for them.”

Among the experienced players that the Falcons will rely on are running back Ethan Jones, quarterback Mitchell Reed and center Noah Cella on the offensive side of the ball, as well as Austin Call and Cody Soelberg on defense, but the season may very well be decided by how much improvement the Falcons underclassman make.

“It is going to be interesting to see how it all folds out,” said Dyson. "We are going to be inexperienced, we are going to be young and you just don’t know what you are going to get. It’s one of those things where you hope and pray that they learn and get better and hopefully it gets better as the season goes along. I don’t know what team will show up on Friday, but I hope they show up with a lot of confidence and compete.”

Clearfield Falcons at a glance

Coach: Andre Dyson is set to begin his fifth season as the head coach of his alma mater. Dyson has compiled a 9-31 overall record in his time at Clearfield, including a 5-5 mark last season. He is a graduate of the University of Utah, as well as a former NFL defensive back (Dyson played seven seasons in the league, suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets). He also spent time coaching cornerbacks at nearby Weber State University before assuming the reins at Clearfield.

Clearfield Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Tra Vendala

2016 offensive production: 15.9 ppg (19 in 6A)

5 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Noah Cella (OL)

Clearfield’s lone senior and returning starter along the offensive line, Cella will serve as the center up front for the Falcons.

Ethan Jones (RB)

Was the team’s premier rusher in the 2017 campaign, carrying the ball 66 times for 339 yards — a team best — for an average of 5.14 yards per carry. Jones was also the only player, aside from quarterback Jaxon Mansfield, to rush for multiple touchdowns over the course of the season.

Returning offensive starters

Noah Cella (OL)

Ethan Jones (RB)

Ethan Giacalone (QB, started as FB in 2017)

Trevin Craig (WR)

Noah Hardy (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Mitchell Reed (QB/K)

Bransen Simper (QB)

Omari Zuniga (RB)

Gage Dicus (WR)

Junior Washington (RB)

Bobo Bell (RB)

Dyson’s comments on the offensive line:

“Noah (Cella), he has started for a few years now, and that is it for us. Everyone else is going to be brand new. It is going to be (Noah) and a few juniors and some sophomores. We have a few good sophomores — a handful played as ninth graders, so on the field, they are somewhat juniors — but still. They are going to have to step up and play… I think up front we will have some depth. A lot of young guys, again, but I like our young guys a lot. I think this might be, I can’t say just yet — I don’t want to put too much pressure on them — but it might be the best line we’ve had since I have been here. As far as how well they’ve played this summer, they’ve bought in.”

Dyson’s comments on the elusive 1,000-yard back:

“For me, I’ve never had a 1,000 yard back since I’ve been here and I’ve always said I wanted one. We’ve had a single running back run for over 100 yards in a game once in the four seasons I have been here. I’m a defensive-minded guy. I want to run. I want to control the clock and run the ball. At the end of the day we have to take what the defense gives us, but for me on a personal side, I want to see us run for a whole bunch of yards. I really want to get a bunch of 100-yard games, a 1,000 yard back. All that kind of stuff that hasn’t happened since I’ve been here.”

Dyson’s comments on his running backs:

“We have a handful of running backs. Ethan Jones is a returning starter, he played a lot for us. We are expecting great things out of him. We also have a really good sophomore, with really good vision. His name is Omari Zuniga. We also have a couple of other kids that can help us out, Junior Washington, who’ll be a senior, Bobo Bell, who was actually our sophomore MVP last year. We have a handful of guys that we can throw out there and we are going to let the best man win. Hopefully, that guy gives me my 1,000-yard back.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

With so few returning starters, not to mention a new quarterback, the Falcons will need to rely significantly on their running game. Ethan Jones leads a group of talented backs, all of whom will need to have an impact. Senior Mitchell Reed will need to assume control of the quarterback position early on if Clearfield is to have the type of balanced offense necessary to succeed in Region 1, and a major key for him doing just that will be the play of a young, inexperienced, yet talented offensive line.

Clearfield Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Andre Dyson

2016 defensive production: 19.7 ppg (7th in 6A)

6 returning starters

4-3

Key defensive returning starters

-- Austin Call (MLB)

The junior linebacker led all returning defenders in tackles last season with 42 and racked up a season-high 11 in the Falcons' early-season loss to Weber.

-- Cody Soelberg (DT)

The main returning starter along the defensive line for the Falcons, Soelberg racked up 31 tackles and a sack in 2017.

Returning defensive starters

Austin Call (LB)

Ethan Jones (S)

Ethan Giacalone (LB)

Trevin Craig (CB)

Cody Soelberg (DL)

Grayson Banks (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Anthony Rivera (CB)

Omari Zuniga (LB)

Gage Dicus (S)

Dyson’s comments on the defensive line:

“Again, we are going to be young, but I think we’ll do well. I’m going off hope though. We return just one guy up front, our defensive tackle Cody Soelberg, but the guys are trying hard and they’ve been fighting. I’ve seen a lot of good things from them.”

Dyson’s comments on the Falcons defensive philosophy:

“We will keep it simple. Fly around, see the ball and go get it. We won’t have a lot of experience out there, but energy should be and, hopefully, confidence. At the end of the day, I just want them to have fun and compete.”

Dyson’s comments on the strength of the defense:

“It’s going to come from within. Our middle linebacker (Austin Call) was a sophomore last year and then Ethan (Jones) was our starting safety and then there is Cody (Soelberg). Having three guys that started right up the middle of our defense is going to be huge. Those three middle guys can control the defense and having them out there will calm people down. You would like it to be eight guys calming the three, instead of three calming down eight, but a lot of our young guys played last year.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The Falcons have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, due largely to youth and inexperience. The trio of significant returners in Austin Call, Ethan Jones and Cody Soelberg will undoubtedly have pressure to perform while the rest of the Clearfield defense gets experience playing under the Friday night lights.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Seventh

Key Region Game: at Syracuse, Oct. 12 (Week 7)

Bottom line: The Falcons are young. The team returns just 15 seniors from last year’s 5-5 team, many of whom were spot contributors. Development on both of the lines, offensive and defensive, will go a long way in determining what Clearfield is able to accomplish. The talent is there, especially at skill positions like running back, and a winning or, at the very least a win-hungry culture, is catching on. A playoff berth would appear to be the ceiling for this season’s Falcons, although, as Dyson put it “when you get in the playoffs anything can happen.”

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — HUNTER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — LAYTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — FREMONT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Bountiful, 7 p.m.

Felt's Facts for Clearfield

All-time record: 248-322-4 (57 years)

Region championships: 8 (1975 co, 1976, 1984 co, 1992 co, 1994, 1996 co, 1998 co, 2002 co)

Playoff appearances: 25

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 15-24

State championships: 1 (1992)

State championship record: 1-0

Most played rivalry: 51 meetings with Davis dating back to 1961. Davis leads 27-23-1. Last met in 2010.

Felt’s Factoid(s): No one has played more overtimes than Clearfield, 23, including five against Layton and three against Weber. ... The Falcons hold the state record (tied with Grantsville) for season interceptions with 33, set in 2002. … Clearfield also holds the state record for single-game safeties with three (vs. Layton in 2006 and tied with two other schools).

Last 5

2017 — 5-5 (2-4 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 2-8 (1-5 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 0-10 (0-6 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 2-8 (1-5 in Region 6 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 2-8 (0-6 in Region 6 - Missed playoffs)

Clearfield coaching history

2014-current — Andre Dyson (9-31)

2012-2013 — Will Hawes (5-15)

2009-2011 — Jeff Bingham (8-22)

2006-2008 — Billy Pluim (10-22)

1991-2005 — Randy Johnson (100-64)

1988-1990 — Brent Lund (12-18)

1977-1987 — Brent Hancock (49-61)

1969-1976 — Jack Hannum (37-40)

1965-1968 — Don Jenson (7-30)

1961-1964 — Boyd "Tiny" Grant (10-21)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

(None)

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.