SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees evened their series against the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night with a 7-5 victory at Smith’s Ballpark.

Salt Lake scored five runs in the second inning, providing the spark for the win. Nolan Fontana led the Bees, going 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.

“Really just trying to get a pitch to hit. One through nine, we were talking about having the same approach. We saw a lot of arms tonight, so we just had to stick to our approach and it worked out for us tonight,” Fontana said.

The second-inning scoring spree was started by Dustin Ackley, who hit a sacrifice fly to get the ball rolling. Ben Revere followed that up with an RBI triple and Fontana finished the inning with a three-run home run.

Memphis starting pitcher Dakota Hudson exited to hugs from his manager and teammates in the second inning, possibly signaling that he had been called up to the St. Louis Cardinals. After Hudson was pulled abruptly, the Bees faced four Redbirds pitchers.

Joe Hudson hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his second dinger of the year with Salt Lake.

Memphis and Salt Lake will play the rubber match in the three-game series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

“They handed it to us yesterday, so any time you can bounce back after that, it’s huge,” Fontana said.

BEES IN THE MAJORS: David Fletcher, Jabari Blash, Jose Briceno, Justin Anderson, Jaime Barria and Felix Pena are players on the current Angels roster that spent time in Salt Lake in 2018 — not including rehab assignments.

Infielder David Fletcher was called up in early June and has been a fixture on the field for Los Angeles. He has appeared in 32 games for the Angels, starting in 22 of them. Heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox, the Orange County native is batting .295 with an OPS of .744.

Outfielder Jabari Blash has been a Salt Lake mainstay for most of the season, but he was called up for the fourth time this season on July 13. Since then, he has appeared in five games for Los Angeles, going 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and a sacrifice fly.

Catcher Jose Briceno, who was with Salt Lake from opening day until May 19, has appeared in 16 games for the Angels, batting .286 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Pitcher Jaime Barria was highly touted entering the season for the Bees and has become a consistent starter for the Angels in his first year in the majors. With Los Angeles, Barria has started 14 games, pitching 71 innings with an ERA of 3.80.

Pitcher Justin Anderson has thrown 36 innings for the Angels, with a 2-2 record and a 3.19 ERA. Pitcher Felix Pena has thrown 32 innings for Los Angeles and holds a 3.34 ERA.

BEELINES

Record: 55-48

Next up: Memphis RHP Chris Ellis (2-2, 3.18 ERA) at Salt Lake TBA, Thursday, 7:05 p.m.