SALT LAKE CITY — ESPN writer Wright Thompson recently profiled Dale Murphy, the Utah resident and two-time National League Most Valuable Player who has yet to be voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Starring for the Atlanta Braves in the 1980s and now living in Utah, Murphy hit 398 career home runs. Thompson describes himself as being part of "Generation Murph," fans who watched the Braves on Superstation TBS when Murphy was "one of the most beloved players of the early- and mid-1980s.

"You either idolized Dale Murphy or you don't remember much about him,” Thompson writes.

"We read the stories about Murphy's kindness and charity, how he didn't drink or smoke or curse and how he signed every autograph. We imagined meeting him over big glasses of milk and talking about his moonshot home runs."

"There's a very specific historical and cultural moment that he's forever associated with,” Murphy's oldest son, Chad Murphy, told Thompson. "For the Southeast in particular, it was something larger than life. There was some mythmaking, but the reality was, that was him. That was just literally him."

Murphy will be up for Hall of Fame nomination again next year, this time through the Eras Committee, which is made up of journalists, executives and former players. The article asks whether moral goodness should lift him into the Hall of Fame when previous voters felt his statistics fell just short, even when juxtaposed against the steroid era.

"The voters believe a person can be bad enough to discount statistics that exceed any barrier to the Hall — yet they don't believe someone can be good enough to elevate stats that land just below," Thompson writes.

Another son, Taylor Murphy, told ESPN that he always looked up to his father, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as an LDS mission president in Boston.

"Growing up, I thought my dad was cool," he says. "Also, and this is a religious part, but as someone who is LDS, sometimes you feel like, 'Will people think I'm weird because I'm Mormon?' And then I would go in there and everyone loved my dad. Everyone was his best friend. That's what I always tell people. If I can be halfway like that ..."

