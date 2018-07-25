PROVO — A $2.5 million loan from the federal government for infrastructure improvements near the Provo Municipal Airport will pave the way for an expansion that's expected to provide as many as 600 new jobs.

The guaranteed loan funds announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used for projects including road construction and the installation of water, sewer and storm water lines.

The improvements will serve property occupied by Duncan Aviation — a privately owned, full-service maintenance provider for corporate and private jet aircraft — and another 50 acres adjacent to the airport.

The company has selected Provo Municipal Airport for its western hub expansion.

"This investment will bring jobs, infrastructure improvements and economic growth that will benefit the community of Provo for years to come," said Eric Cobb, the federal agency's Rocky Mountain deputy regional administrator.

Duncan Aviation is planning to invest $80 million to build and outfit hangers as well as install paint booths used to apply specialized coatings to aircraft components, according to the agency, paying an average wage of between $28 and $30 an hour.

Provo is finalizing a written agreement with the company.