SALT LAKE CITY — A recent decision by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission will likely scrub the deal that would have led to Salt Lake City's Fox 13 being acquired by 21st Century Fox.

It also raised the ire of President Donald Trump who blasted the agency — currently led by Trump-appointed Chairman Ajit Pai — in a Twitter tirade Tuesday evening.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune," Trump tweeted. "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

At issue is a $3.9 billion media mega-merger proposal under which Sinclair Broadcast group, which owns or operates 173 TV stations, would acquire Tribune Media, owners of 42 stations. Both companies have a Utah presence with KSTU Fox 13 currently owned by Tribune Media and CBS-affiliate KUTV Ch. 2, a Sinclair property.

While the Deseret News reached out to all six members of Utah's congressional delegation for comment on whether or not they supported the president's position on the FCC action, only Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah offered statements in response. Both diverged from the president in their assessments of the decision.

“The Federal Communications Commission is an independent agency perfectly capable of performing its statutory mission,” Lee said. “I have full confidence in the commission’s ability to review the facts and properly apply the law in this case."

“I don’t think politics had any influence on the deal, nor should it. The FCC followed the law and this is welcome news post-Obama. But Congress ought to be asking itself if the law is outdated, a pre-internet relic of an era where the only outlets for news were local broadcasters and newspapers.”

The deal, which has been under discussion since 2017, included various sidebar arrangements to help Sinclair win approval of the FCC, including a plan announced in early May to divest seven stations on completion of the merger. That deal, valued at over $900 million, would have moved ownership of six Fox affiliates, including KSTU, and one CW affiliate in Miami from Sinclair to 21st Century Fox.

One of the barriers the agreement would have helped Sinclair navigate is an FCC prohibition against one company owning more than one of the top four rated stations in a given market. Without the divestitures, the combined company would have access to around 70 percent of the U.S. television viewing market.

Last week, the FCC voted unanimously to move the Sinclair-Tribune deal to an administrative judge for review, a decision that industry watchers say was an abrupt reversal of the commission's previous actions related to the deal and is likely to lead to the death of the proposal. In a statement released after the decision, Pai noted that some of the planned post-deal divestitures planned by Sinclair did not pass muster.

"Based on a thorough review of the record, I have serious concerns about the Sinclair/Tribune transaction," Pai said. "The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law.

"When the FCC confronts disputed issues like these, the Communications Act does not allow it to approve a transaction. Instead, the law requires the FCC to designate the transaction for a hearing in order to get to the bottom of those disputed issues."

While the FCC did not detail which portions of Sinclair's divestiture plan raised red flags, the company noted it was planning on making changes in response to the commission's decision for a so-called hearing designation order.

"While neither Sinclair or Tribune have seen the draft (hearing designation order), Chairman Pai’s comments and press reports indicate the FCC is questioning the proposed divestitures in Dallas, Houston and Chicago," the Sinclair statement says. "Accordingly, in order to address such concerns and to expedite the Tribune transaction, Sinclair has withdrawn the pending divestitures of stations in Dallas (KDAF) and Houston (KIAH) to Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation and Tribune has withdrawn the pending divestiture of WGN in Chicago to WGN-TV LLC."

Media watchdog group Free Press has been critical of a string of recent FCC decisions they say have been constructed to accommodate the Sinclair-Tribune merger, but lauded the commission for its call for a legal review of the deal.

"Sinclair’s merger plans are all but dead," said Jessica J. Gonzalez, Free Press deputy director and senior counsel, in a statement. "The FCC isn’t biting on Sinclair's latest attempt to make its takeover of Tribune more palatable. This company has been misleading the FCC for years with front groups and shady arrangements to control local TV stations, undercut competition and evade FCC rules."

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, one of two Democrats on the panel, made note of the Sinclair-Tribune decision in testimony to a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittee oversight hearing on Wednesday.

"When I last appeared before you nine months ago, I alone expressed concern about how the agency had bent and twisted so many of its media policies to serve the business plans of this one company," Rosenworcel said. "This changed last week when the agency adopted an order designating the proposed Sinclair-Tribune transaction for hearing.

"I want to thank my colleagues, and the chairman in particular, for the effort to reach consensus on this matter."