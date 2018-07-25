OGDEN — A man charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his 1-year-old son will remain in the Weber County Jail with no bail.

Alex Hidalgo, 37, of West Valley, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in Ogden. He is charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead body, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Hidalgo was watching his son and another child while the boy's mother ran errands. When she returned, Hidalgo was sitting on the couch "reading a bible and watch a video of religious music and sermons," according to charging documents. When she asked where the boy was, "Alex told her he was dead," the charges state.

In a Weber County Jail booking report, Hidalgo went on to say "he had built an altar like they had talked about" and that their son had "666" on him.

The boy's body was found in a plastic garbage bag in a garbage can in a closet, according to charging documents. Police found a gruesome scene inside the apartment, including a large amount of blood, the charges state. The boy was stabbed at least three times in the neck, according to court documents.

During his initial appearance on Wednesday, Hidalgo was advised of the charges against him and potential penalties. A hearing on who will represent Hidalgo was scheduled for Aug. 2, according to court records. Until then, a judge ordered he remain held in the Weber County Jail on no bail.

According to court records, Hidalgo was charged with rape of a child and sex abuse of a child in 2003. The case was scheduled to go to trial in 2004, but prosecutors eventually filed a motion to dismiss due to "evidence problems," court records state. He has a string of misdemeanor convictions dating back several years, including domestic violence in front of a child, intoxication, DUI and drug possession.