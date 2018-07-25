The Red Sox weren’t in town, but Degas was.

My wife and I were in Boston last week, but it was the All-Star break. There are only a couple of sports venues I hope to see, but haven’t. Fenway Park is one of them. I’d been past it on the train or on the freeway, but never been inside. Now was my chance.

It was a rainy day in New England, but what did I care? It wasn’t like I was going to have to sit out in the weather. A day earlier I had ventured the possibility of taking a tour of Fenway.

“If you want to,” my wife said.

What she was thinking was, “You must be kidding.”

Visiting Fenway isn’t my lifelong dream, but it seemed more interesting than the Museum of Fine Arts. That’s where we were headed on that day. I hadn’t realized the MFA was just a few hundred yards from Fenway until we arrived.

When we got out of the car, I casually said, “Fenway is practically across the street.”

“That’s not why we’re here,” my wife said.

I see online where I can buy tickets for $36 apiece for a game against the Phillies later this month. I paid $25 to see “View of the Sea at Sunset” by Monet. I also saw “Dancers in Rose” by Degas, and “Large Green Vase with Mixed Flowers” by Redon, and “Cottages in the Snow” by Thaulow.

What I didn’t see was a two-run hit by Mookie Betts.

I didn’t see the Green Monster, either, which was a shame.

They tell me art is in the eye of the beholder.