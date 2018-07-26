Shelter the Homeless, a nonprofit that will own three new homeless shelters in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake, is seeking bids on who will operate the shelters when they open next summer. Depending on the bids, Shelter the Homeless may choose multiple providers. By using bidding as a selection method, the homeless population of Utah will be served by some of its finest Samaritans. A stable shelter is crucial to the homeless by allowing them to come as they are and also leads to something better.

Utah has made considerable efforts to reduce the number of homeless people on the streets. In 2015, Utah received praises from national media for “winning the war on chronic homelessness.” Using a philosophy known as Housing First, Utah began placing the homeless in housing facilities. Since the program’s start in 2005, the number of homeless people on the streets was reduced by 72 percent by 2015.

The homeless people of Utah deserve to get their lives back on track. It is important not to judge the homeless. There are so many circumstances that lead to homelessness — it could happen to anyone. Democracy, rights, liberty, opportunity and the pursuit of happiness are the American ethos. They are values of meritocracy set by Founding Fathers, which led to the growth and prosperity of our great country and its citizens. The Declaration of Independence protects your opportunity to improve your life no matter who you are.

John Tu

West Valley City