This letter is in regard to the Silicon Slopes development in south Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. There are two problems besides affordable housing that have not been properly addressed. First, the availability of water. We live in a desert and are 49th out of the 50 states in rainfall. This lack of rain has become worse in the last two decades, and climate change will reduce the available water even more in the future. The proponents of Silicon Slopes have not addressed this critical need.

Second, the Wasatch Front has some of the most polluted air in the country which is in violation of EPA standards. State and county governments have not proposed any workable solutions to reduce this problem. Silicon Slopes will only make the level of pollution even worse. The proponents of the project say that mass transit will limit the environmental impact. This sounds more like a sound bite and an admission that the pollution problem will only get worse instead of a solution.

We can try appealing to state and local elected leaders to stop this ill-advised project, but I do not think this will yield any results. We saw how our state leaders handled public opposition to moving the state prison (“It’s a done deal”). That leaves litigation as the only real chance the public has to stopping this ill-conceived project. The long-term quality of the Wasatch Front depends on terminating it as it is now planned.

David Callister

Millcreek