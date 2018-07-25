A Florida police officer helped a homeless man shave prior to a job interview at McDonald’s, and a video capturing the moment went viral.

Officer Tony Carlson approached the man, Phil, when he saw him struggling with a razor outside a local gas station, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. As Carlson fixed the razor, which was missing a screw, he learned that Phil needed to shave to prepare for a job interview at McDonald’s.

Since Phil didn’t have a mirror, Carlson shaved his beard for him. The moment was caught on video by a citizen at the gas station who uploaded it to Facebook. The Tallahassee Police Department reposted the video, which now has more than 159,000 views.

#MustSee #MorePureAwesomeness We thought the picture was awesome, well here’s THE VIDEO of Officer Carlson helping one of our citizens. #TPD #TallahasseeTHE STORY AS TOLD BY THE CITIZEN SUBMITTING THE INFORMATION: “My daughter just sent me this picture and called to tell me the story, I had to share....she went to the gas station and saw this officer shaving a homeless man's beard. A minute later the officer went into the store and Hannah walked in after him and saw him cleaning himself up because he was hot and sweaty. She offered to buy him a drink and got talking. Apparently the officer was at McDonald's next door and this gentleman went in looking for a job. He was told they wouldn't hire him unless he shaved his beard. So the officer went and got some clippers and shaved the man's beard so he could go back and get a job! I am so proud to live in a community where our deputies and officers are such wonderful people. Good job Tallahassee Police Department!!! ❤” Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Sunday, July 22, 2018

“If he’s wanting to help himself, I need to be more than helpful and try to help him out the best I can," Carlson told the Tallahassee Democrat.

According to Inside Edition, the shave helped Phil land the job. Once Phil receives the necessary identification documents he applied for, he’ll start as a McDonald’s employee.

