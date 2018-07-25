SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of fans across the nation have signed petitions saying they don’t want a new director for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The petitions began this week after “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired after social media users connected to a far-right fringe movement found old tweets and blog posts from Gunn that included shocking jokes.

Gunn had recently used his Twitter account to criticize President Donald Trump. Right-wing activist Mike Cernovich noticed the criticism and encouraged his followers to show Disney and Marvel “screenshots of perverse jokes about molestation and other taboo subjects that Gunn had made over the years,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Disney fired Gunn immediately Friday.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Company Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement Friday afternoon, according to EW.

But fans don’t want to see the director fired. One Change.org petition reached 150,000 signatures. Another 50,000-strong have signed an online petition for Walt Disney Company to rehire “Guardians of the Galaxy” Gunn.

Gunn has received support from outside petitions, too. Actress Selma Blair said on social media that Gunn should be rehired.

And Michael Rooker, who played outlaw Yondu Udonta in the first two “Guardians” movies, said he was leaving the movie because Gunn was fired.

Fellow star Zoe Saldana (Gamora), meanwhile, said she’s going to reflect on what happened before deciding anything.

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

Chris Pratt tweeted out a Bible verse in support of Gunn.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, said the films helped make his brother a better person, according to Yahoo.

“Working on these movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too,” Sean Gunn said. “I’m proud of that.”