SALT LAKE CITY — Home Chef, Blue Apron and Chick-fil-A might sound like a classic case of “one of these is not like the others,” but that’s not true anymore.

Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will begin selling mealtime kits at 150 different restaurants in the greater Atlanta area.

Chick-fil-A becomes the first fast-food chain to sell such a product.

The meal kits — like Home Chef and Blue Apron — come with a list of pre-measured ingredients so people can cook Chick-fil-A meals in their own homes.

Customers will have a chance to buy them in-store or through the company’s app.

Chick-fil-A will kick off the new product with five specific meals, including chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, crispy Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken and chicken flatbread. Each will cost $15.89.

"We designed our offering so our guests don't have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store," Michael Patrick, an innovation program leader at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at their convenience — for example, when they're already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing a breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home."

Sales will run until mid-November. Chick-fil-A may roll them out nationwide if sales are positive.

Heavy competition exists among meal kit companies, according to Business Insider. For example, Costco recently started selling Blue Apron meal kits in its stores, while Albertsons bought out Plated, a lesser-known meal kit company. Walmart has even begun selling pre-portioned kits. Weight Watchers similarly hopes to sell kits in its stores, too.

But meal kit companies like Chef’d, Sprig and Din all shut down in recent months due to low sales numbers.

“The industry is also shrinking,” according to CNBC. “Between acquisitions and financial difficulties causing brands to shutter, the space has dwindled to around a dozen major national companies and a smattering of regional players.”