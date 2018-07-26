Utah State women’s tennis has been named an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, and six members of the team have been named Scholar-Athletes. The individuals honored include seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O’Meara, junior Jenna Kane, sophomores Sophia Haleas and Hannah Jones and freshman Sasha Pisareva. The Aggies were one of 195 NCAA Division I women’s teams named to the list, and the six student-athletes were among 995 individuals among NCAA Division I women’s tennis student-athletes.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or better on a 4.00 scale. All varsity letterwinners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year, including fall 2017 and spring 2018.

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters, including freshman through senior year.

Demerath went 17-20 in singles during the 2017-18 season and 11-15 in doubles. She finished her career ranked No. 3 in all-time singles victories in Utah State history with 77 and was a four-time academic all-Mountain West selection and a four-time MW scholar-athlete.

O’Meara also etched her name in the Utah State record book after finishing the 2017-18 year with 16-18 mark in singles and 17-16 mark in doubles. O’Meara’s 17 doubles victories led the team, and she wrapped up her career as the best in school history with a combined 78 doubles victories. O’Meara was also recognized by the Mountain West for her academic achievements with academic all-MW accolades.

Kane was 7-4 in singles during the 2017-18 season, but she made her mark on the doubles court after compiling an overall mark of 14-12, including a 10-6 mark during the dual match season. Kane also earned academic all-MW and MW scholar-athlete honors.

Haleas finished third on the team with 18 singles victories during the 2017-18 campaign, going 18-8 in singles and 14-7 in doubles. The product of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, was undefeated in No. 5 singles during dual match play, capturing victories in both of her matches at that spot. Haleas was also recognized by the Mountain West with academic all-MW honors.

Jones was 19-13 in singles during the 2017-18 season, including a team-best 15 singles victories during dual match play. Jones also had the most singles victories for the Aggies during Mountain West play, going 4-1, and she had the most singles victories at the No. 5 spot, finishing the year with an 11-1 record. Jones wrapped up her year winning her final five matches in singles and seven of her last eight and earned academic all-MW honors.

Pisareva was recognized with all-Mountain West honors at the end of the year after leading the Aggies with a 22-12 mark in singles, playing all but one match for Utah State at the No. 1 spot. She tied Jones for the most singles victories during dual match play, with all 15 coming at the top of the lineup. Pisareva also finished the year with a 14-16 mark in doubles. Pisareva was recently named academic all-MW and a MW scholar-athlete.