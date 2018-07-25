SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a new director in Utah.

Daniel J. Wadley, who grew up in Bountiful, replaced Richard Best, now the SEC regional director in Atlanta. Wadley has worked as trial counsel in the Salt Lake office since 2010. Wadley has litigated a variety of cases, including real estate Ponzi schemes, investment scams and insider trading.

Before joining the SEC, Wadley worked in private law practice in Salt Lake City and the Washington, D.C., area. He earned an undergraduate degree at BYU and a law degree at Georgetown.