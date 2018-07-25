Utah State men’s tennis has been named an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, while freshmen Addy Vashistha and Felipe Acosta have been Scholar-Athletes. The Aggies were one of 121 NCAA Division I men’s teams to be named to the list, and Vashistha and Acosta were two of 706 individuals among NCAA Division I men’s tennis student-athletes.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or better on a 4.00 scale. All varsity letterwinners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year, including fall 2017 and spring 2018.

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters, including freshman through senior year.

Vashistha finished the 2017-18 campaign with an overall mark of 22-8 in singles, including a 10-2 ledger during the dual match season and a 12-6 record during the fall. The freshman from Bikaner, India, went a perfect 3-0 during Mountain West play as the men captured their second-consecutive MW regular season and tournament championship en route to their second-consecutive appearance at the NCAA Tournament. Vashistha finished 13-10 in doubles during the 2017-18 year, going 7-6 at the No. 3 spot during the dual match season and 6-4 during the fall. Vashistha was also recognized for his academic achievements by the Mountain West, earning academic all-MW honors and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete accolades.

Acosta finished the 2017-18 year with an overall mark of 16-11 in singles and 14-12 mark in doubles. The freshman from Chascomus, Argentina, was a perfect 9-0 at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots in singles during dual match play. Acosta was also recognized for his academic achievements by the Mountain West, earning academic all-MW honors and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete accolades.