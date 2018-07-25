Utah State men’s tennis has been named an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, while freshmen Addy Vashistha and Felipe Acosta have been Scholar-Athletes. The Aggies were one of 121 NCAA Division I men’s teams to be named to the list, and Vashistha and Acosta were two of 706 individuals among NCAA Division I men’s tennis student-athletes.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or better on a 4.00 scale. All varsity letterwinners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year, including fall 2017 and spring 2018.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters, including freshman through senior year.Comment on this story
Vashistha finished the 2017-18 campaign with an overall mark of 22-8 in singles, including a 10-2 ledger during the dual match season and a 12-6 record during the fall. The freshman from Bikaner, India, went a perfect 3-0 during Mountain West play as the men captured their second-consecutive MW regular season and tournament championship en route to their second-consecutive appearance at the NCAA Tournament. Vashistha finished 13-10 in doubles during the 2017-18 year, going 7-6 at the No. 3 spot during the dual match season and 6-4 during the fall. Vashistha was also recognized for his academic achievements by the Mountain West, earning academic all-MW honors and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete accolades.
Acosta finished the 2017-18 year with an overall mark of 16-11 in singles and 14-12 mark in doubles. The freshman from Chascomus, Argentina, was a perfect 9-0 at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots in singles during dual match play. Acosta was also recognized for his academic achievements by the Mountain West, earning academic all-MW honors and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete accolades.