SALT LAKE CITY — Ask anyone who doesn’t like soccer to explain themselves, and they’ll always have the same response: it’s boring.

Not necessarily.

The Utah Royals’ Laura Harvey and Real Salt Lake’s Mike Petke are the antidote for that. They’re as boring as a ghost pepper. If soccer in America wants to thrive, all it needs is to hire more personalities just like the two Utah-based coaches.

On July 14, in separate occurrences, both ripped their sport’s officiating, and both predicted they would be fined and/or suspended. Sure enough, Petke drew a $10,000 fine and a two-game suspension, in addition to the mandatory single game ban for being ejected. No word yet on Harvey’s fate. She was, however, fined in 2016 for comments about officiating when she coached the Seattle Reign. In 2013 she also drew a fine for calling referees “a joke.”

This time Harvey criticized the awarding of a penalty kick during a loss to Orlando.

“The moment the penalty came, we never recovered mentally,” she said. “Which is partly on us, but it is hard to sit here every week and watch a performance like that of a referee and not acknowledge it. This is our job, and I could get fired over that result, but nothing is going to happen to her. And it’s every-week stuff like this…I mean, what are we doing? I will probably get fined and all that, but it’s fine. What’s happening to the ref — that’s my question.”

Meanwhile, Petke took things even further, cursing at the lack of competence by officials in a loss to Minnesota. He called for more transparency and hilariously suggested the video assistant referee (VAR) must have been watching “The Simpsons.”

"The only thing I get from MLS is, 'Stop criticizing the referees.’ I want to know where the referees are right now. Why can't we ask the referee a question?” he said. “Why can't we do that? Why can't we ask, 'Why didn't you go to VAR? Why didn't you call that?”

At the end of his rant, Petke challenged, “Fine me. I don't care anymore. You know, no other coach in this league steps up a little more than they should. I'm going to. Drain my bank account. I don't give a (expletive) anymore.”

This is all wonderful theater. When was the last time an NBA coach accused a ref of watching The Simpsons? How often does a Major League Baseball player question what happens to the umpire after a blown call?

Rants such as Petke’s and Harvey’s bring attention to a sport that is behind several others in American popularity. People may not understand soccer, but everyone understands raw emotion. There’s no such thing as an athlete or fan that hasn’t blamed the refs.

In short, the complaints resonate.

Leagues have their point. Constant public criticism of officials truly can get out of hand. But Harvey and Petke are pointing out that competence is in short supply in American soccer. And they’re speaking for their fans. That’s a win for the public.

The fastest way to sell a sport is through publicity and personalities. Pro wrestling made its name on outrageous characters. Men’s tennis was at its peak when loudmouths like John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Ilie Nastase were around.

Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic found their way to Major League Soccer late in their careers, largely on their reputations, but also their personalities. (Ibrahimovic recently said the way for Americans to improve their soccer would be for him to have more kids.)

Outspoken people like Petke and Harvey are personalities that sports fans can’t help but track. They’re authentic, colorful and interesting in a game some Americans consider uninteresting. League officials may wince, but the criticism is helping everyone. Behind the curtains, MLS and NWSL should be thanking them for the boost. P.T. Barnum said there’s no such thing as bad publicity. He could have been right.

After all, his game conquered America and the world.