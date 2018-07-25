SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Mitt Romney continues to dwarf Democrat Jenny Wilson in fundraising in the U.S. Senate race.

Romney, who easily defeated GOP state Rep. Mike Kennedy in last month's primary election, hauled in $2.4 million from April through June, according to his latest Federal Election Commission filings. Wilson collected $142,000 during the same period.

In all, Romney has raised $4.1 million, including a $1 million transfer from his failed 2012 presidential campaign, since entering the Senate race in February. He has $1.2 million cash on hand.

Wilson, a Salt Lake County councilwoman, has taken in $686,000 since launching her bid last year and has only $84,300 in her account, according to her FEC reports.

In the Republican primary, Kennedy, R-Alpine, took in $743,000 in contributions, including $413,000 he loaned to his campaign. He spent $709,000.