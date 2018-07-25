FALLON, Nevada — A 48-year-old northern Nevada man accused of fatally shooting a fellow member of his congregation during Sunday services at an LDS Church meetinghouse has been indicted on murder, battery and assault charges.

John O'Connor made his initial appearance Wednesday in justice court in rural Fallon. He was appointed a public defender but didn't enter a plea.

The Lahontan Valley News reports O'Connor asked for a pair of reading glasses to review the court documents but showed no emotion when Judge Michael Richards read the three-page indictment.

He's charged with first-degree murder in Sunday's killing of 61-year-old Charles E. "Bert" Miller, a longtime volunteer firefighter.

O'Connor was being held on bail of $1.05 million, Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman reported Monday.

Police have not established a motive to explain the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, Gehman said.

O'Connor is also accused of battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Miller's 64-year-old brother and faces a third count of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing the gun at a third man.

Duane Miller was treated and released at a local hospital after the shooting and said an orthopedic surgeon told him Monday that the wound is healing nicely. He is a business management and communications professor at Utah Valley University in Orem and an adjunct faculty member in BYU’s business management program.