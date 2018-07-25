SALT LAKE CITY — “Hamilton” might hit theaters soon, but not how you’d expect.

The film won’t be a big-budget screen adaptation that other musicals, like “Rent,” take on.

Rather, the movie will reportedly be a recording from a show in 2016 that featured the original cast, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Both Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox are bidding on putting “Hamilton” into theaters, with the movie rights — specifically a recorded production of the play — hovering around $50 million.

“While that number is huge, the buyers will surely make their money back simply due to the popularity of the musical. Hamilton is one of those musicals that many people want to see more than once, but Broadway tickets are expensive so it's typically not in anyone's best interest to spend $100-plus just to see it again,” according to MovieWeb.

“Hamilton” is reportedly making more than $100 million per year from its stage productions and ticket sales, according to MovieWeb.

The play has drawn nationwide attention for his literary lyrics and historical plot. The play’s soundtrack, which includes a number of rap and hip-hop songs, has garnered the attention of fans, too.

Still, plenty of fans of the soundtrack and story haven’t seen the original play, according to CinemaBlend. The movie would give those fans a chance to finally see the show.

And, according to MovieWeb, watching a produced recording of the play might be better than adapting the film for the screen.

“While this may be disappointing to fans of ‘Hamilton’ who wanted to see a movie adaptation, it may be for the best as ‘Hamilton’ was written for the stage, and it may not work as well if it were to be shot like a movie,” the report said.

The film would likely hit theaters in 2020.

The news of a “Hamilton” big-screen adaption come as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson are set to star in a big screen adaption of the successful Broadway musical “Cats.” As I wrote for the Deseret News, the film will begin production later this year with Tom Hooper, who won three Oscars for directing “Les Miserables,” directing the film.