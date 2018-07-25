KAMAS — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says he can only speculate as to why Ray Humpherys was so far off the trail leading back to his campsite.

But based on the time of night and the terrain, investigators believe he was "most likely disoriented," the sheriff said.

On Wednesday, Martinez held a press conference to talk about the recovery of the South Jordan teacher's body after a week of searching but had few details to add from a press release sent out Tuesday.

Humpherys, 66, was found dead about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Middle Fork drainage area, about 1.5 miles from where he was last seen near Hidden Lake. He was found in a steep area with heavy vegetation, according to the sheriff's office. Searchers in a helicopter spotted Humpherys, but they were unable to land because of the terrain and had to guide a ground crew to the body.

Martinez reiterated Wednesday that foul play is not suspected. But an exact cause of death will have to be determined during the autopsy by the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office.

He said Humpherys had injuries "consistent with the environment and the harsh conditions he was in," and some of those injuries may have been caused by a fall. The sheriff did not go into detail about those injuries or whether they were serious enough to cause his death. Martinez said investigators are hoping the autopsy will answer many of those questions, including whether a fall caused fatal injuries or if there were other contributing factors.

Hundreds of volunteers spent thousands of hours searching for Humpherys since he went missing on July 18. He had been camping with his family during an annual trip near Hidden Lake in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest when about 10 p.m. he left to walk to the lake to get water to put out his campfire, Martinez said.

How he ended up on the opposite side of the lake was not known Wednesday.

"It's a harsh terrain out there. It's an unforgiving environment,” the sheriff said.

Among the groups that spent time searching for Humpherys was the Garrett Bardsley Foundation. Martinez said that more than 400 volunteers from that organization alone helped search the area on Sunday. The foundation specializes in searches for missing people in wilderness terrain. It was established by Kevin Bardsley, whose 12-year-old son became lost during a camping trip in the High Uintas in 2004 and was never found.

Humpherys' family issued a brief statement on Wednesday, thanking the hundreds of volunteers who searched for their loved one.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support of our neighbors, friends and stake members during this difficult time for our family. It's incredible to see how many lives were touched by our beloved dad and husband," the family said.

Although it was not the ending the family had hoped for, Martinez said he is pleased his office could at least give the family closure by locating his body.

Humpherys was a physical education teacher at Eagle Crest Elementary School in Lehi.

On the Pray for Ray Facebook page, numerous people left messages of condolence for the family and shared memories of the beloved teacher.

"As heartbreaking as it is, I'm grateful he was found. Now I pray that you'll be comforted by the many, many wonderful memories you have of him," one woman wrote.

"My daughter had Mr. Humpherys for PE last year. She said he was her 'Zen Teacher.' She loved him," another woman wrote.

"We loved him! He was one of our favorite teachers. Three of my children had him. He was so kind and friendly saying hello every time I was at the school. … Praying for your family," another woman wrote.

"We are so sad to hear the news. My kids loved him as their PE teacher — he made it fun and exciting!" wrote another person.

"The Eaglecrest community is heartbroken. My kids (13 and 14) cried tonight as they learned the sober news. He is and was a kind soul and taught the kids so much more than just PE. He knew each kid by name, even though he had them for just a few hours each week. As a parent, he would pull me aside and tell me something positive that my kids had done or said in class. He made sure everyone felt special. We will always remember him with great fondness and appreciation," another person wrote.