SALT LAKE CITY — The Conners will be back on your TV screen just in time for Halloween.

ABC announced Tuesday that the “Roseanne” spinoff show, “The Conners,” will debut Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the 8 p.m. time slot, according to CNN.

The show will premiere ahead of new series “The Kids Are Alright,” and returning shows “black-ish” and “Splitting Up Together.”

So far, not much is known about “The Conners” and how it will differentiate from its predecessor, "Roseanne."

The only description for the show reads, "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

"The Connors" was originally announced in June amid controversy surrounding "Roseanne," which was axed after the show's star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted out racist comments against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

After several reports suggesting a spinoff was in the works, ABC announced it would bring backthe “Roseanne” characters for a spinoff show called “The Conners.”

Barr said in an interview last month that she was happy to see the “Roseanne” cast and crew working again.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne,'” Barr said about the show. "I wish the best for everyone involved."

Barr won’t receive any money-making opportunities from the show.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off,” she said, according to Uproxx. “I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”