Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Wednesday that the team has acquired the rights to forward Caleb Herbert from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and that Teigan Zahn has been named player/assistant coach.

In exchange for Herbert, the Grizzlies send Michael Pelech and Travis Howe to Greenville.

Herbert comes to Utah after leading Greenville in scoring last year with 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points in only 38 games as he also played 23 games in the AHL with Hartford, San Jose and Utica. The 26-year-old Minnesota native has 102 points in 108 career ECHL games on 57 goals and 45 assists. He’s played in 103 AHL games with 12 goals and 15 assists. He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

“Caleb is a dangerous player every time that he is on the ice,” said Branham. “To be able to add his speed and skill level will be great for us. He will fit in nicely to our group.”

Zahn, 28, comes to Utah after spending the 2013-2014 season with the Grizzlies where he had 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists and also totaling 146 penalty minutes as he fought eight times while under contract with the Anaheim Ducks organization. He played the last four seasons with the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles where he was part of their Kelly Cup Champion teams in 2017 and 2018 and totaled 36 fights the last two seasons. He was second in the ECHL with 298 penalty minutes in 2014-15. With 352 professional games and 1,109 penalty minutes, as he enters his seventh professional season, he will also assist Branham and assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich as the Grizzlies player/assistant coach. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2008 and then by Tampa Bay in 2010.

“Teigan has been a steady defenseman in Colorado for the last four seasons,” said Branham. “He has won two championships and is a tough customer. We are very happy to have him back."

Branham also expressed his thoughts and gratitude toward Pelech and Howe.

“I’d like to thank Mike and Travis for what they have done for me, this team and our organization,” said Branham. “They are both great people, teammates and ambassadors for the community. I wish them nothing but success.”

The Grizzlies open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against Rapid City at Maverik Center.