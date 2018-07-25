WEST VALLEY CITY — A man already awaiting trial for allegedly threatening to kill a family after stealing their cooler at Lagoon has been arrested again for shooting at his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Jeffrey Alan Taylor, 31, of West Valley, was arrested Monday for investigation of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Taylor got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend early Monday when it turned physical, according to police. Taylor punched the woman's head and side of her body, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The two continued to argue and the woman put Taylor's car keys inside his vehicle in an attempt to get away, the report states. Taylor "removed a handgun from his waistband and discharged one round toward the victim in an attempt to strike her," according to the report. He also made comments to the woman that he knew where her family lived, the report states. The woman was not injured.

Police found Taylor at his mother's house in West Jordan. The house was surrounded after Taylor refused to come out, according to police. He surrendered about 90 minutes later without further incident.

Taylor's arrest comes two weeks after he was charged in 2nd District Court in Davis County with retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony; and theft, a class B misdemeanor.

In May, Taylor stole a cooler from a family while at Lagoon Amusement Park, according to charging documents. A family member who had a phone inside the cooler used the "Find My Phone" app to track down the cooler. After spotting it in the back of a truck driven by Taylor, the family called police.

"When he was taken into custody he was observed mouthing the words 'I will kill you' and other threats to the victims," the charges state.

In January, Taylor was charged with stalking, a class A misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; lewdness, a class B misdemeanor; and making a violent threat, a class B misdemeanor, in 3rd District Court.

In that case, Taylor is accused of swerving his vehicle at his neighbor as she walked her son to school.

"He then swerved at the last second to avoid hitting them," the charges state.

Taylor also threatened to rape one of the other occupants of the woman's home, according to court records.