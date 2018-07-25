Between getting paid to watch games, partaking of free food in the pressroom and visiting different cities and arenas, there are admittedly some pretty cool perks to being a sports writer.

Occasionally getting called a moron who knows less about sports than a hedgehog in the comments section is an added bonus.

There's another perk: An email inbox loaded with fun surprises. Here is a sampling of the PR pitches — some more relevant to my job than others — that are sent my direction. (Thank goodness DeseretNews.com has a robust filter, so we don't end up with too many unsavory emails.)

• New Orleans Pelicans PR somehow thinks I care that free agents Garlon Green and Kenrich Williams signed contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Per my policy, the email is now in my trash can.

• Something called Mesquite Gaming and Barry Meyer’s world-famous Tuff-N-Uff (hate to admit it, but it’s not famous in my part of the world) are hosting an amateur mixed martial arts championship event. No offense, but unless it’s held in the buffet area, my attendance is highly unlikely.

• Facial yoga — who knew!? — at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center can apparently help me to not look so tired and stressed out. Not sure how this ended up in my inbox, but I could go for a SoCal trip right about now.

• Jazz Gaming — those guys from the NBA organization who get paid to play video games — have an important doubleheader Saturday against No. 1 Blazer5 Gaming and fourth-ranked Pistons GT. “Intensity is rising” with the NBA 2K League playoffs approaching, the press release told me.

• The pitch from one company was titled: 5 Ways To Coach Your Sales Staff Like A Winning Sports Team. The first paragraph read as such: “Sales is a highly competitive field. People who sell for a living often face many rejections before receiving a “yes.” Consider this one “no” closer to the “yes.”

• The Pac-12 Year in Review press release sounds much better if you read it in a Bill Walton voice. Try it with the first sentence: “Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 Conference renewed its undisputed claim as the Conference of Champions® in 2017-18.” For some reason, I’m now reminded of the time Walton let viewers know that he hasn’t showered indoors at home for several decades. He prefers his outdoor shower. Then again, who doesn’t?

• An email about a Purdue sports figure is actually pretty neat. The men’s basketball team play-by-play announcer — Larry Clisby — was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and metastatic brain cancer. He has limited health care, so a fund was set up to raise money to help him in his recovery. By the time I clicked on the link, the original goal of $10,000 had been far surpassed as $56,975 had been raised.

• One company let me know that hurricane season is here. It alerted me about its streaming coastal cams and not about the University of Miami.

• Good news: One email gave me a link to Jimmer highlights! Bad news: I was too lazy to download the necessary app. Click here if you'd like to try it out (no need to write a story for us, either): https://tbtraycom.mediashuttle.com/download.jsp?id=fc1212aa-0426-4c74-b8de-855ff7971483

• I somehow ended up on an email list that sends me top stories from Quora, a website that allows people to answer questions. Somebody asked a pertinent question that got my attention: Do Mexican restaurants reuse the complimentary salsa chips if a customer doesn’t finish them? According to an executive chef named Marco, his Mexican restaurant has not regifted chips or salsa in 20 years. Great. Now I’m now hungry for a burrito.

• The youth soapbox derby world championships were recently held in Akron, Ohio. That competition runs year-round in more than 100 cities around the world, culminating in this grand finale event. Who knew!? Well, other than 18-year-old rally winner Allison Pankoff of Parker, Colorado?

• It’s July, but my inbox also received an email about fun stocking stuffers for everyone on my list. Don’t be surprised if Santa leaves you a mighty magnet, a T-shirt with Gluten Free sayings like “Dear Gluten, We are never ever getting back together,” wearable blankets or sugar-free chocolates with monk fruit.

Christmas is only 153 days away — Google told me, not an email — so that message did give me something to think about for five months.

And Santa needn’t worry about me, of course. My email inbox is stuffed with lots of presents and surprises every single day.