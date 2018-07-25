SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 25.

Utahns celebrate Days of ’47 Parade

A wealth of Utah families gathered at the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City to celebrate Pioneer Day, according to the Deseret News.

For example, Jessica and Clint Warner said they both attended the parade as children. Now, they bring their four kids to the event.

On Tuesday, the couple attended the parade for the first time as a family since they moved back to Utah after living in New Hampshire for several years.

"We wanted to start bringing our kids," Jessica Warner said, grinning. "I told them this morning, 'Hurry I have a big surprise for you! I'm going to take you to the biggest parade you've ever seen.'"

Demi Lovato hospitalized from overdose

Multiple reports indicate singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday from an apparent drug overdose.

The singer’s representatives sent a statement to Yahoo.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato released a song last week called “Sober,” in which she admitted that she was no longer sober.

New tape reveals Trump and lawyer discussing payoff for alleged affair

CNN obtained a recording from last year between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen in which they explain how they would pay off a Playboy model, who Trump allegedly had an affair with.

Cohen and Trump discuss buying the rights of Karen McDougal’s story in the recording.

The audiotape was reportedly recorded in September 2016, which was two weeks before the election. The affair allegedly happened in 2006.

Trump’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said no money was paid and the tape doesn’t show evidence of any crime.

Searchers find body of camping teacher

The body of a teacher from South Jordan was discovered Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

The man went missing last week during a family camping trip in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The searchers found Ray Humpherys dead in the afternoon Tuesday.

"There is no suspected foul play in the death of Mr. Humpherys, and the injuries are consistent with the harsh terrain and environment," the sheriff's office said.

