Last August, the NCAA published a statistic indicating that Utah has the highest percentage of girls high school soccer players who get recruited by a Division I program of any state in America.

Three months later, Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen revealed at a press conference that he had purchased the FC Kansas City franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League and was moving it to the Beehive State. Speaking that day last November, Hansen cited the high numbers of participation in girls soccer here and the fact that the state’s collegiate programs are successful as reasons his new club could prosper.

While it remains to be seen how Utah Royals FC does both on the field and from a business perspective as the years go on, youth, high school and collegiate programs here are certainly benefiting the NWSL. This season alone, six of the league’s nine teams have had a player who either grew up or played collegiately in Utah, with a few having done both.

Three of the six players prepped at Alta High School, including Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai, the Chicago Red Stars’ Michele Vasconcelos and URFC 2018 draft pick Taylor Isom, who spent much of the season with the club as a practice player before recently stepping away.

Two more played collegiately at BYU, the Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Orlando Pride 2018 draftee Nadia Gomes (Brighton High School), who is a practice player (Vasconcelos and Isom also played for the Cougars). Rounding out the group is the NC Courage’s Darian Jenkins, who prepped at Riverton High School.

Ohai is now working to be a consistent presence on the United States Women’s National Team, Hatch was the 2017 NWSL Rookie of the Year with the Courage before being traded to the Spirit, Vasconcelos is a regular starter for the Red Stars and Jenkins is a key substitute for North Carolina.

“I know so many girls that went on to play at incredible colleges and obviously girls that are now playing in the league,” said Ohai, “so I think that it’s maybe not as many (as other states), but it is seen as a quality state as far as women’s soccer goes.”

Largely led by Ohai, the Hawks won four straight state championships from 2006-2009 and then again in 2011 when Vasconcelos and Isom (then surnamed Murphy and Campbell, respectively) were high school seniors.

“They’re all three great young ladies,” said longtime Alta head coach Lee Mitchell, who retired just this last season. “As a coach, it was such a great privilege to coach players like that, and their attitudes and their work ethics and everything combined made it for a very enjoyable experience for me to be able to be associated with them.”

After her stellar prep career, Vasconcelos moved on to BYU, where she, Isom, Hatch and Gomes were instrumental in helping the Cougars get ranked as high as No. 3 in the country during the 2016 season.

Hatch went on to be taken second overall in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, and Vasconcelos was selected 11th.

Although they’re all now based in different cities, Hatch said it’s fun to catch up with her former teammates who have made it to the big time.

“It’s something we all went through together,” she said of the college years. “You definitely get pretty close and you have lots of memories. Just every day at practice together, traveling together, all of that. I would definitely say it’s a bond that we all share that’s pretty fun, and we like to reminisce on the good times and the bad times.”

Jenkins was taken seventh overall in the 2017 draft by North Carolina out of UCLA and thus was teammates with Hatch for a year. Having grown up often watching the documentary “Dare to Dream: The Story of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team,” Jenkins had aspirations of being involved in high-level soccer, but didn’t necessarily see how it could be accomplished.

With the presence of URFC and players with local ties in the NWSL, she hopes it’s a different story for kids in Utah today.

“That’s a huge thing to come out of Utah because you don’t see too many women’s athletes that come out of here and are able to actually play (in the NWSL),” she said. “That’s what I think is going to help the youth programs so much, is there’s that motivation and that dream that’s actually there and tangible.”