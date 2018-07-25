It's time to talk some football.
With fall camps fast approaching, Pac-12 teams have gathered in Hollywood to discuss the upcoming football season.
Utah picked to finish second behind USC in Pac-12's South Division
How to tune in as Pac-12 Football Media Day set for Wednesday
Let's talk UtesComment on this story
Utah is represented by coach Kyle Whittingham, senior linebacker Chase Hansen and senior center Lo Falemaka at this year's Pac-12 Media Day.
Here's how to tune in to today's action:
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Facebook: Pac-12 Conference
YouTube: Pac-12 Network
Twitter: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Conference
Utes on TV: Whittingham on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MDT, Hansen and Falemaka at 4:17 p.m.
Utah's media podium session is at 3:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott delivered his opening remarks at State of the Conference address:
Follow along with live coverage from this year's Pac-12 Football Media Day:A Twitter List by desnewssports