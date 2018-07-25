1 of 2
AP
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

It's time to talk some football.

With fall camps fast approaching, Pac-12 teams have gathered in Hollywood to discuss the upcoming football season.

Let's talk Utes

Utah is represented by coach Kyle Whittingham, senior linebacker Chase Hansen and senior center Lo Falemaka at this year's Pac-12 Media Day.

Here's how to tune in to today's action:

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Facebook: Pac-12 Conference

YouTube: Pac-12 Network

Twitter: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Conference

Utes on TV: Whittingham on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MDT, Hansen and Falemaka at 4:17 p.m.

Utah's media podium session is at 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott delivered his opening remarks at State of the Conference address:

Follow along with live coverage from this year's Pac-12 Football Media Day:

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.
