It's time to talk some football.

With fall camps fast approaching, Pac-12 teams have gathered in Hollywood to discuss the upcoming football season.

Utah picked to finish second behind USC in Pac-12's South Division

How to tune in as Pac-12 Football Media Day set for Wednesday

Let's talk Utes

Utah is represented by coach Kyle Whittingham, senior linebacker Chase Hansen and senior center Lo Falemaka at this year's Pac-12 Media Day.

Here's how to tune in to today's action:

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Facebook: Pac-12 Conference

YouTube: Pac-12 Network

Twitter: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Conference

Utes on TV: Whittingham on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MDT, Hansen and Falemaka at 4:17 p.m.

Utah's media podium session is at 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott delivered his opening remarks at State of the Conference address:

Follow along with live coverage from this year's Pac-12 Football Media Day: