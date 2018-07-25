Expectations are high for Utah this season.

The Utes were picked to finish second in the Pac-12’s South Division in the media poll unveiled Wednesday morning during the league’s annual football media day.

USC, which received 22 first-place votes and 225 points, was favored to edge Utah (14 first-place votes and 209 points) in their division. Arizona (three first-place votes) was picked to finish third in the South, followed by UCLA (two), Colorado (one) and Arizona State.

The Utes finished 7-6 last season and were the only league team to win a bowl game in 2017, while the Trojans won the South last year, going 8-1 in conference play and 11-3 overall.

Washington, with 40 first-place votes and 249 points, was an overwhelming favorite to win the North Division, and was also voted as the Pac-12 title game champion with 37 votes.

Following the Huskies in the North poll are Stanford (one first-place vote), Oregon (one), California, Washington State and Oregon State.