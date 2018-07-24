SALT LAKE CITY — Utah fans of Canadian rapper Drake will have to wait a few more months before attending the "Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour" concert at Vivint Arena.

The show, a joint concert with hip-hop trio Migos that was originally set for Thursday, July 26, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, according to a press release.

The Salt Lake show was not the only Drake and Migos concert changed. In addition to the Vivint Arena performance, dates for the following cities have also been rescheduled:

Kansas City, Missouri, rescheduled to Aug. 10

St. Paul, Minnesota, rescheduled to Aug. 12

Toronto, Canada, rescheduled to Aug. 20, 21 and 22

Salt Lake City rescheduled to Oct. 10

The Denver concerts, which were originally planned for July 28 and 29, have also been postponed, although no new dates have yet been announced. Chicago's Aug. 20 show has been canceled and refunds will be offered at the point of purchase, according to the press release.

Current ticket holders don't need to worry about rescheduling their tickets — all tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Drake issued the following statement in regards to the rescheduled concert dates:

"In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the 'Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour' schedule."