KAMAS — Searchers located the body Tuesday of a teacher from South Jordan who had been missing since last week.

Ray Humpherys, 66, was found dead about 3 p.m. in the Middle Fork drainage area, about 1.5 miles from where he was last seen near Hidden Lake, the Summit County sheriff's officials said.

"There is no suspected foul play in the death of Mr. Humpherys, and the injuries are consistent with the harsh terrain and environment," the sheriff's office said in a statement, but didn't elaborate on those injuries.

Hundreds of volunteers spent thousands of hours searching for Humpherys since he went missing. He had been camping with his family during an annual trip near Hidden Lake in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Humpherys reportedly said he was going down to the lake to get water for the campfire about 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, and didn't return. Searchers had been hopeful he would be found alive because of his outdoors background and knowledge.

Humpherys was a physical education teacher at Eagle Crest Elementary School in Lehi.

Crews from Summit, Wasatch, Davis and Utah counties along a Civil Air Patrol plane and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter had been looking for Humphries since Thursday, joined by search dogs and horseback teams.

Department of Public Safety divers also have unsuccessfully searched Hidden Lake.

The Garrett Bardsley Foundation, a nonprofit that aids in search and rescue situations, gathered volunteers to help find Humpherys. At least 300 volunteers joined in the search on Sunday alone.

Humpherys' body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.