SANDY — Sego Lily Gardens will send 100 butterflies out into the world during its annual butterfly release party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The event is free and limited to the first 400 people. Gates open at 9 a.m. Once 400 people have entered the gardens, the gates will be closed until 11 a.m.

Sego Lily Gardens is located at 1472 Sego Lily Drive.