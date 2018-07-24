Karter Walks Threeirons, 5, of Pocatello, performs in the 24th annual NACIP Powwow and Festival in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The annual celebration in the park begins after the Days of '47 Parade and shares the Native American culture through song, music, dance, drums, food, fireworks and cultural preservation. Artistic works featuring intricate Native American beadwork, authentic Navajo and Suni silver and turquoise jewelry were also on display.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.