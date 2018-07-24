SALT LAKE CITY — A brush fire that scorched a hillside behind the Utah State Capitol is 90 percent contained as of early Tuesday evening.

The fire seems to have been halted by firefighters at the ridges where homes overlook the city.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Firefighters battle a brush fire in the foothills above the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The fire emerged early afternoon Tuesday and quickly spread, injuring two firefighters and threatening nearby homes.

The situation was "touch and go" until the wind helped firefighting efforts.

Residents of several homes in the area were evacuated. Salt Lake fire spokeswoman Audra Sorenson has not yet confirmed whether any homes caught fire.

"The last I heard, it was declared as a three-alarm fire, which means you've got at least 40 to 50 firefighters on scene," Sorenson said. "And they're doing their best to tackle this right now."

A firefighting helicopter also provided support fighting the blaze, dropping water on the flames.

Officials have closed East Capitol Boulevard and Victory Road as they fight the wildfire.

Two firefighters have been injured while fighting the flames, according to officials. Their conditions have yet to be determined, according to the fire department.

Carter Williams, KSL.com Crews are responding to a fire north of the Utah State Capitol, officials report.

"I don't want to say we've been expecting it, but we have definitely been preparing for something like this," Sorenson said. "We've been hopeful that we wouldn't have something going as rapidly on a hot day as this."

Investigators do not yet know how the fire began. Fireworks are banned in the area.

No evacuations have been ordered for the state Capitol, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

"I think the scariest thing was when we heard screams and we saw the smoke getting darker," said Maurice Melligan, who said he lives in the area of the fire. "And that's when the reality of it came in, 'Hey, we're in danger right now.'"

Melligan said he saw his neighbors pack up their cars and vacate the area.

"We could see ash falling in front of us," Melligan said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.