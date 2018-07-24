HOLDEN, Millard County — Troopers who stopped to check on a Magna man stopped on the side of the freeway found nearly $230,000 worth of methamphetamine in his car, according to court documents.

Juan Carlos Ulloa, 35, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors; and driving on a suspended or revoked operator's license, a class C misdemeanor.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers found Ulloa pulled over on I-15 near Holden, Millard County, where he said he ran out of gas on the way from San Diego and was waiting for roadside assistance, according to charging documents.

While one trooper ran Ulloa's insurance and driver's license information, the other trooper noticed a plastic bag in Ulloa's sock, charges state. When the trooper asked him what it was, Ulloa took the plastic bag out and allegedly threw it on the ground.

The bag later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to troopers.

Ulloa failed field sobriety tests, the troopers reported, and he was placed under arrest. His driver's license had also been suspended for failure to comply, charges state.

While troopers searched the vehicle on the side of the road, a blue backpack was discovered containing seven packages weighing about 1 pound each, according to the charges. Later, three more packages were found in the center console. A soda can was also discovered on the front seat, torn apart with burnt residue on it.

All 10 packages later tested positive for methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $227,000, the charges state.

Ulloa was booked into the Millard County Jail.