The internet's rapid exchange of information has led to numerous hoaxes of prominent people dying over the years. When it happened to Sen. Orrin Hatch, he was ready with proof to the contrary in a series of tweets.

A Google search result Monday night falsely indicated Hatch had died Sept. 11, 2017, according to Mashable. "We might need to talk," Hatch tweeted at Google, with a screenshot of the error.

And the seven-term Utah senator didn't stop poking fun at Google there — posting a string of tweets to prove he's had quite the time as of late for someone supposedly dead.

Tweets from the official Hatch Twitter account included photos of him reading the Deseret News and eating bacon, a video of Hatch at Josh Holt's Utah return, and even some boasts of what Hatch has accomplished by way of legislation since he "passed."

Here is Senator Hatch reading a newspaper earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRWyhfxece — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Here is a video just last week of Senator Hatch signing bills. pic.twitter.com/A2DtZ1No3z — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Here is Senator Hatch giving Chancellor Merkel a gift and telling her she is terrific earlier this month on 7/6.



More on that trip —> https://t.co/rENjcEc0ar pic.twitter.com/Ba517tNAjr — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Here is Hatch last month at the World War II Memorial with Utah honor flight veterans. pic.twitter.com/tUy5a3IPGJ — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

A reminder that Josh and Thamy Holt’s triumphant return to the US of A was just a few months ago. Senator Hatch was very much alive then. pic.twitter.com/8EAK3nOgaT — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Senator Hatch making an important state visit to Chuck A Rama in May. (With audio) pic.twitter.com/s8onBfGBJ0 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

The Senator’s 84th birthday in March.



The theme was bacon. 🥓 pic.twitter.com/qYpBJNNdgx — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

On Twitter, Hatch wasn't the only one to get in on the fun.

Sen. Orrin Hatch to Google: Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated https://t.co/bqoP0wjVmW — John Hendel (@JohnHendel) July 24, 2018

We miss you more every day Senator — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 24, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch is alive: a thread https://t.co/jEUojM3wff — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) July 24, 2018

Google later responded as well.

You certainly are alive and sporting a great sense of humor. We apologize for the error. We'll have it fixed shortly. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) July 24, 2018

According to HuffPost, the error stemmed from a change to Hatch's Wikipedia entry. The entry was later corrected with any reference to his death removed.

Google's "knowledge panel" is where the mistake was listed, and the company populates the section from a "variety of sources" like Wikipedia, according to the Washington Post.

Hatch, 84, is set to retire in January after 41 years in the Senate.