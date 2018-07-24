SALT LAKE CITY — Every year, as part of the Deseret News Classic, the Pioneer Day event that includes a marathon, half marathon and 10K, countless runners take to the streets of Salt Lake City to run in the 5K.

Noticeably absent from the 5K, in comparison to the aforementioned races, are things such as defending champions or rivalries.

The reason for that is fairly simple — the 5K has been a veritable turnstile when it comes to winners, or even top-three finishers, and the 2018 incarnation of the race proved to be no different Tuesday morning.

On the men’s side, Mark Currell, a Southern Utah University alumnus and native of Selah, Washington, claimed first prize, finishing with a time of 16:18, good for an average of 5:16 per mile.

The 34-year-old was followed shortly thereafter by 16-year-old Cody Madsen, who finished with a time of 16:34.

The third-place male finisher, meanwhile, was former Uintah High School cross-country star Kenny Searle, who came in at 17:42.

As for the women’s competition, first place went to 15-year-old Megan Myres. A rising junior at Cottonwood High School, Myres finished with a time of 19:03, good enough not just for first place among women, but for a seventh-overall finish.

In second place was Nicole Ginley. The 26-year-old and Salt Lake resident came in with a time of 19:28.

Coming in third was UVU track-and-field athlete Jasmine Yardley. The Jerome, Idaho, native finished with a time of 21:06.