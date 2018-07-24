Utahns are justly proud of their pioneer heritage. Pioneers run deep through the soul of our state and country. Great-great-grandparents on both sides of my ancestry came across the plains in the 1840s. They provide a wonderful example of courage, hard work and faith. But these times suggest we lack at least one fundamental attribute of those pioneers: the willingness to sacrifice greatly for the good of those around us.

Pioneers’ lives were filled with existential threats. But there is a reason they worked together to overcome those challenges. Research shows that social bonds are reinforced and strengthened, not destroyed or weakened, during times of great community stress. In England during the Blitz, researchers found that people became more likely to act for the common good rather than putting their selfish interests first. Large-scale peril produces societal conditions that actually seem to decrease mental illness.

Why? Some believe it is because those situations allow people to feel an intense, immensely reassuring connection to others in light of the challenge to group survival. Differences between race, class, religion, wealth and politics are erased during a crisis. During World War II, Americans in all places pulled together for a greater purpose than their own self-interest. It was a time of mutual commitment. This willingness to join as one and place the interests of the nation above individual or factional concerns lasted for months, even years, after the war.

"We're all in this together" is a much better philosophy for how we should treat each other than simply saying "you're on your own," because we are each inescapably and tightly connected to one other. None of us can live happily or productively either alone or without being concerned and involved in the welfare of those around us.

Right now we need more people willing to stand up, by their example and their words, to promote the welfare of our entire country as opposed to any subset within it. Martin Luther King Jr., one of our greatest pioneers, said near the end of his life:

"You may be 38 years old, as I happen to be. And one day, some great opportunity stands before you and calls you to stand up for some great principle, some great issue, some great cause. And you refuse to do it because you are afraid … you are afraid that you will be criticized or that you will lose your popularity, or you’re afraid that somebody will stab you, or shoot at you or bomb your house; so you refuse to take the stand. Well, you may go on and live until you are 90, but you’re just as dead at 38 as you would be at 90. And the cessation of breathing in your life is but the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit."

The reality for most of us is we’re afraid to take a stand against the selfishness, egotism and factional thinking that plague us now, not because we fear physical harm, rather we are cowed by social pressure. We fail to raise our voice, even though we know we should, because those around us are not raising theirs.

Sometimes we’re in a much worse position: We fail to speak up because we just don’t care about the well-being of our country nearly as much as we care about the immediate success of our own tribe within it.

In choosing short-term self-interest or group loyalty over the health of the country as a whole, in embracing leaders who lack virtue and who motivate through fear and anger, we become ill and morally weak. Our character, individually and as a society, atrophies and becomes sclerotic. We abandon the commitment to invest in our future. We lose the capacity to respond effectively to challenges and crises. We shrivel up; we harden.

My hope during these difficult days is that we have the charity, the faith and the courage to live up to the example of the pioneers in our lives. That we value the prosperity of our entire nation more than zero-sum gains of any of the smaller groups within it.