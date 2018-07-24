Utah State football will have a hill to climb in the Mountain West Conference this year, if the preseason poll is to be taken at face value.

The Aggies were picked to finish fourth, with 78 points, in the MW's Mountain Division in the league's preseason poll unveiled Tuesday morning at the annual MW Media Summit in Las Vegas. Boise State was a consensus pick (22 first-place votes, 132 points) to finish first in the Mountain Division, followed by Wyoming (95) and Colorado State (82).

Air Force (52) and New Mexico (23) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Mountain Division in the poll.

Fresno State (16 first-place votes, 126 points) was picked to win the West Division, just ahead of San Diego State (six, 116). UNLV (78) was picked third in the division, followed by Nevada (72), Hawaii (45) and San Jose State (25).

The Aggies were also represented by a pair of juniors — tight end Dax Raymond and kicker Dominik Eberle — on the preseason Mountain West All-Conference team.

Eberle was a member of the 2017 All-MW first team and a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation's top placekicker. He was 18 of 24 on field goals last season, including 4 of 8 from 40-49 yards, and made all 47 extra point-attempts.

Raymond, is his first season as a starter, caught 41 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown last year while earning honorable mention All-MW honors.

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien was named the league's preseason offensive player of the year, while Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard earned defensive player of the year accolades. Boise State kick/punt returner Avery Williams was named the preseason special teams player of the year.