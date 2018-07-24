HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Where will the Utah Utes be picked in this year’s Pac-12 preseason poll? The answer comes Wednesday morning when the conference’s annual media day kicks off here at Hollywood and Highland.

In eight previous seasons in the conference, Utah has yet to be tabbed as the early favorite to win the division. The Utes have been predicted to finish second twice (2012, 2017), third on two occasions (2011, 2016), and fifth three times (2013, 2014, 2015) since joining the league.

Joining Utah coach Kyle Whittingham at this year’s gathering is senior center Lo Falemaka and senior linebacker Chase Hansen. The Pac-12 Networks will provide live coverage of media day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. MT.

The Utes, the lone Pac-12 team to win a bowl game last season, return a majority of starters. Kicker Matt Gay and punter Mitch Wishnowsky headline the cast. Gay won the Lou Groza Award last season and Wishnowsky claimed the Ray Guy Award in 2016 and was a finalist last year.

Players report for camp July 31 and practices begin Aug. 1. The Utes open the season Aug. 30 at home against Weber State.