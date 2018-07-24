1 of 15
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Jonathan Kotter crosses the finish line at Liberty Park and wins the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — For the fourth straight year, Jonathan Kotter won the Deseret New Marathon, capturing the 2018 men's division title with a time of 2:25:13.

Amber Green, meanwhile, was victorious in the women's division with a time of 2:54:31.

Daniel Bishop (2:31:15) and Chris Brower (2:38:15) finished second and third, respectively, in the men's division, while Tara Lewis (3:04:25) and Annette Lemanski (3:10:21) were second and third on the women's side.

