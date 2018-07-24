SALT LAKE CITY — For the fourth straight year, Jonathan Kotter won the Deseret New Marathon, capturing the 2018 men's division title with a time of 2:25:13.

Amber Green, meanwhile, was victorious in the women's division with a time of 2:54:31.

Daniel Bishop (2:31:15) and Chris Brower (2:38:15) finished second and third, respectively, in the men's division, while Tara Lewis (3:04:25) and Annette Lemanski (3:10:21) were second and third on the women's side.

Full Deseret News Marathon results

Full coverage: Deseret News Marathon, results, photos and latest news