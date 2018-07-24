SALT LAKE CITY — Riley Cook took home the men's title in the 2018 Deseret News half marathon Tuesday, winning with a time of 1:03:46, while Cynthia Fowler was the women's winner in a time of 1:15:20.

Conner Mantz (1:05:08) and Brett Hales (1:06:21) finished second and third, respectively, in the men's division, while Ashleigh Warner (1:16:06) and Ellie Child Worob (1:17:14) were second and third in the women's division.

Full half marathon results

This story will be updated.

Full coverage: Deseret News Marathon, results, photos and latest news