Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Riley Cook celebrates as he finishes first in the Deseret News Half Marathon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Riley Cook took home the men's title in the 2018 Deseret News half marathon Tuesday, winning with a time of 1:03:46, while Cynthia Fowler was the women's winner in a time of 1:15:20.

Conner Mantz (1:05:08) and Brett Hales (1:06:21) finished second and third, respectively, in the men's division, while Ashleigh Warner (1:16:06) and Ellie Child Worob (1:17:14) were second and third in the women's division.

