MILLCREEK — A person is dead after being hit by a TRAX train late Monday night, Utah Transit Authority officials confirmed.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said a northbound red line TRAX train struck the person about 500 yards south of the Millcreek station, 210 W. 3300 South, at about 9:50 p.m., while they were "standing or walking" on the rail line.

"It's a very dark area, very hard to see," Arky said, noting that UTA officials were still investigating the incident. "But it's an area that's very difficult to spot somebody if somebody's out on the track there."

"If somebody's on the TRAX, it's very hard to see them up until the very last moment, and apparently that's what happened," Arky added.

More information about the victim was not immediately available, other than the person was in their mid-30s, Arky said.

Arky urged pedestrians walking near TRAX trains to be aware of their surroundings.

"People have to have their wits about themselves anywhere around a railroad crossing or railroad track," Arky said.