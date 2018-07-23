SALT LAKE CITY — On Pioneer Day, 70 cowboys and cowgirls will be competing for their shot at part of a big payday at the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo, held at the Utah State Fair Park at 7 p.m.

Athletes will compete in the gold medal round of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding for a shot at a gold medal and $50,000 per event. The cowboys and cowgirls qualified for the finals in four performances, with the top two from each event on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday — plus two wild cards per event — earning their way to the gold medal round on July 24.

Reigning PRCA saddle bronc riding champion and Utah native Ryder Wright qualified for the gold medal round in saddle bronc riding, but decided to withdraw. Replacing him will be Wyatt Casper. Other cowboys scheduled to compete are Cody DeMoss, Taos Muncy, Layton Green, Travis Gardner and Logan Allen. Wade Sundell and Isaac Diaz both qualified under the lights on Monday.

“It was a lot of work, just had to keep the chin down and keep gassin’ on and giving it everything you’ve got and hope it all worked out, and it darn sure did,” Sundell said.

Sundell was complimentary of the Utah crowd.

“This is an amazing crowd. It’s always good to have a good crowd like this, whooping and hollering behind you,” Sundell said.

Utah’s Jake Wright made the cut for the final night as a wild-card spot with a gritty ride on Monday.

“I’m excited. This is a good rodeo, everybody would always be happy if they got a chance to win $50,000 doing what they love. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s my home state, I love Utah,” Wright said. “The crowd’s great, I’ve got family in the stands and I’m just going to come have fun.”

Another Utahn, CoBurn Bradshaw, also made it in as a wild card.

Competing in bareback riding will be Pascale Isabelle, JR Vezain, Steven Dent, Richmond Champion, Clayton Biglow and Wyatt Denny. Logan Corbett and Ty Breuer emerged from Monday’s heat victorious and qualified for the gold medal round. Mason Clements, of Springville, Utah, qualified but suffered a knee injury, forcing him to withdraw from Tuesday’s competition. Tyler Scales and Tristan Hansen qualified as wild cards.

Performing in steer wrestling will be Jace Melvin, Ryle Smith, Hunter Cure, John Leinaweaver, Justin Shaffer and Bridger Anderson. Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin qualified on Monday night, and Rowdy Parrott and Olin Hannum earned wild-card spots.

A Utah local will be going for gold in team roping, which will feature Genola, Utah native Rhett Anderson teaming up with Coleby Payne. Other competitors in the gold medal round will be Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp, Matt Sherwood and Will Woodfin, Garrett Tonozzi and Joe Mattern, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Noguiera, Riley Minor and Brady Minor. Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson and Jake Cooper and Logan Medlin were the teams that qualified on Monday. Tom Richards and Kyle Lockett and Derrick Begay and Cory Petska will also compete, as they won the wild-card spots.

JC Malone will represent Utah in tie-down roping on Pioneer Day, competing for $50,000. Other cowboys in the gold medal round will be Ryle Smith — who is also competing for $50,000 in steer wrestling — Caleb Smidt, Kyle Parrish, Cimarron Boardman, Ty Harris. Qualifying on Monday were Marty Yates and Cory Solomon. Bryson Sechrist and Marshall Leonard also qualified as wild cards.

In barrel racing, Hailey Kinsel and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi qualified on Monday. Tammy Fischer, Lyndee Moser, Lisa Lockhart, Lisa Thornton will also be competing. Katie Miller and Bobbi Grann were awarded wild-card spots.

The premier event, bull riding — partnered with Professional Bull Riders — will feature Garrett Smith, Cody Rodeo Tyler, Derek Kolbaba, Jess Lockwood, Alisson De Souza.

On Monday, Tyler Bingham — from Honeyville, Utah — qualified for the gold medal round along with Claudio Marcelino Montanha Jr. Ouncie Mitchell, Tyrell Wallace and Fabiano Vieira qualified as wild cards.