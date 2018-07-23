Sesi Wolfgramm and Sisi Sales draw on the sidewalk with chalk Monday while camped out along 900 South for Tuesday's Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City. The parade starts at 9 a.m. The route starts at South Temple and State Street, then runs East to 200 East, then turns south to 900 South and then east to 600 East at Liberty Park. The parade will be broadcast on KSL, Ch. 5, and on the KSL-TV app.

